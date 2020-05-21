Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer Card Sells for Record $99.6K at Auction

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 22, 2020

BOSTON, MA - 1986: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

Fresh off the ten-episode documentary The Last Dance on ESPN, Michael Jordan continues to break records—well, at least a piece of his history does. 

Goldin Auctions saw Jordan's 1986 Fleer card sell for an all-time high $99,630 on Wednesday night, according to the auction house. 

Even more amazing, Darren Rovell of The Action Network notes the card has continually broken the record over the past two months. When it first sold March 21, the winning bid came in at $48,600—less than half of what the card went for Thursday. 

Whether or not the hype surrounding The Last Dance played a factor in the sale, it's an incredible appreciation for a trading card. 

Jordan was in his sophomore campaign in 1985-86, fresh off winning the Rookie of the Year Award and earning his first All-Star Game nod. While Jordan averaged 22.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, a broken foot limited him to just 18 games. Jordan returned in time for the playoffs, where he set a record for most points in a postseason game with 63 against the Boston Celtics. 

Video Play Button

