Patriots Rumors: Latest Julian Edelman, Jarrett Stidham Buzz After Brady's Exit

More than any other NFL franchise, the New England Patriots are entering a dramatically changed situation in 2020.

Tom Brady is out. Jarrett Stidham is in. And veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman has newfound motivation.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, a Patriots player said the 34-year-old is looking to prove both his production and New England as a whole can be successful without Brady.

Edelman, a seventh-round pick in 2009, has spent all 11 seasons in New England. During that time, he ascended from a reserve to a key target as the team celebrated five AFC Championships with three Super Bowl wins.

The Patriots are 11-for-11 in AFC East titles and have never tallied fewer than 10 wins in Edelman's career. It's easy to understand why someone would attribute the success to Brady.

But 2020 is the prove-it year.

Throughout his last six seasons—excluding 2017 because a torn right ACL sidelined him—Edelman has averaged 88 catches for 965.5 yards and 5.3 touchdowns. Last season, he grabbed 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six scores.

While repeating that production would be difficult with a first-year starter, Edelman has apparently embraced Stidham in a way he didn't initially with former Pats backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Giardi shared the insight on 98.5 The Sports Hub (h/t NESN).

"From what I can gather, he's much more receptive to Stidham and what Stidham brings to the table. I think that Edelman came around on Garoppolo but, in the beginning, that was a shot across Brady's bow therefore Julian took it as a shot across his bow as well."

Granted, there isn't much of a choice this time around.

Bill Belichick and Co. used a second-round draft pick on Garoppolo in 2014. Although he wasn't viewed as an immediate contributor, he had "long-term replacement" written all over him.

This offseason, however, Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unless the Pats are looking for Brian Hoyer to take over—and that's unlikely—Edelman and his fellow wideouts have little choice but to prepare for Stidham succeeding the legendary quarterback.

Putting in the work during the offseason will guarantee nothing. In some way, every player and team is practicing right now.

But for the Patriots to show the NFL they're still a contender, Edelman needs to have a connection with Stidham right away.

