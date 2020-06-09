NASCAR at Martinsville 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR's second short-track event of the 2020 season could be one of the most grueling races the drivers face.

The competitors have three days rest between the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway Wednesday and Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in the blistering heat at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Harvick is one of four racers with two wins, with Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin the others.

Each of those drivers will start in top 12 for Wednesday's race after the starting grid was chosen in a draw based off owner points.

Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole and will start alongside Aric Almirola, while Logano and Clint Bowyer begin on Row 2.

NASCAR at Martinsville Information

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kyle Busch (+450; bet $100 to win $450)

Martin Truex Jr. (+550)

Brad Keselowski (+600)

Chase Elliott (+750)

Denny Hamlin (+900)

Joey Logano (+900)

Kevin Harvick (+1,000)

Odds via Vegas Insider



Preview

The 500-lap race at Martinsville will be a test of the physical condition the drivers are in.

The combination of the heat and being inside the car for close to four hours at Atlanta had some effects on the competitors.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. revealed he burned 3,150 calories Sunday afternoon, while Bubba Wallace was visibly affected by the conditions once he got out of his car.

Of course, these are well-trained athletes who will recover to the best of their abilities, but it will be interesting to see how two long races in four days affects the racers.

Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. won the 2019 races at Martinsville, and the former is the reigning champion of the spring event.

The No. 2 car driver has five top-10 finishes and two victories since NASCAR returned to competition May 17.

Truex captured the first two stages at Atlanta and has performed well of late, but he has not found Victory Lane yet this season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a quintet of top-10 placings and led the most laps of any competitor without a win in 2020.

However, repeating victories at Martinsville has proved tough, and Kyle Busch is the only competitor to win in back-to-back years at the track since 2013.

Just like teammate Truex, Busch has been around the top spot in most races, but he hasn't been able to capture a victory. The driver of the No. 18 car has six top-five finishes, which ties him with Harvick for most this season.

Jimmie Johnson has not placed as high as Truex, Busch and the other pre-race favorites, but he is familiar with Victory Lane at Martinsville. The seven-time Cup Series champion has nine wins at the Virginia venue and placed third in the season's first short-track race at Bristol.

Blaney, Logano, Hamlin and Chase Elliott all have to be considered as contenders given their recent performances.

Of that quartet, Blaney carries the most favorable odds to win the race. If he gets out in front early from the pole position, the No. 12 car driver should be in contention for most of the competition.

