Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'I Want to Create' an Unbiased Political Media Outlet

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has aspirations beyond basketball and is now looking to change the media landscape:

The 23-year-old has taken on a major role over the past couple of weeks as protests continue nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

Brown, who is originally from Marietta, Georgia, drove from Boston to Atlanta last week to take part in protests after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," Brown said on Instagram Live (via NBA.com). "This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. [...] We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK."

He has continued to make his voice heard, both in person and on social media.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said he's spoken to Brown in recent days and called him "a special person with special character" per WBZ-TV's Dan Roche (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports):

"He has educated me, to be perfectly honest. I've spent time talking with him and a couple other players in-depth over the last few days because I've realized I have a lot to learn, that I thought I knew and I didn't know, just to be honest. ...Jaylen might be a way for us to sort of move forward. He is a very, very good person with a very good conscience."

The 2016 third overall pick has become a key player on the court, averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20.