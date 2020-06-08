Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'I Want to Create' an Unbiased Political Media Outlet

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 3: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on March 3, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has aspirations beyond basketball and is now looking to change the media landscape:

The 23-year-old has taken on a major role over the past couple of weeks as protests continue nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

Brown, who is originally from Marietta, Georgia, drove from Boston to Atlanta last week to take part in protests after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," Brown said on Instagram Live (via NBA.com). "This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. [...] We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK."

He has continued to make his voice heard, both in person and on social media.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said he's spoken to Brown in recent days and called him "a special person with special character" per WBZ-TV's Dan Roche (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports):

"He has educated me, to be perfectly honest. I've spent time talking with him and a couple other players in-depth over the last few days because I've realized I have a lot to learn, that I thought I knew and I didn't know, just to be honest. ...Jaylen might be a way for us to sort of move forward. He is a very, very good person with a very good conscience."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The 2016 third overall pick has become a key player on the court, averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20. 

Related

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    We rank the greatest 60-point games of all time ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Keeping these players should be a top priority 📲

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass reveals his updated first-round predictions

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report