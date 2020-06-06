Bengals to Donate $250K to Organizations Picked by Players, Staff Amid Protests

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 6, 2020

Fans fill the stands during the first half an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are pledging $250,000 to help fight racial injustice in the United States while letting staff, coaches and players determine where the money should go. 

According to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, the team's decision follows an internal "commitment to listening and to action" in the wake of ongoing protests over police brutality and systemic racism. 

    

