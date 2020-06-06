Report: MLB's Salary Proposal Would Save Yankees, Astros, Dodgers $100M Each

Al Bello/Getty Images

MLB's proposed plan to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic would help some of its richest teams save millions of dollars.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros would each save more than $100 million on player salaries, according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

On March 26, the MLB Players Association said its members would accept prorated salaries for a shortened campaign, but it has resisted proposals from MLB to change to a revenue-sharing plan or take any further pay cuts.

Last month, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told CNN the league could lose nearly $4 billion if the 2020 season is canceled. Blum previously reported teams would lose $640,000 per game without fans able to attend any matchups in person.

On Thursday, the union released a statement:

According to Blum MLB's plan would see the salary of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout reduced from $36 million per year to a base of $5.6 million with an opportunity to earn another $8 million if the postseason is played. The union countered with a plan in which Trout would earn $25.3 million.

The league's plan most directly affects the game's highest-paid players, so some of baseball's smaller markets would see only marginal savings.

Per Blum:

"The Yankees project to pay $155 million to players under the union’s plan, according to the AP analysis based on frozen March 28 rosters, and spend $48 million on salary under management’s proposal. The Astros drop from $149 million to $46 million and the Dodgers from $147 million to $46 million.

"Lower-spending teams save, too, but not nearly as much because their starting points are lower. Miami is at $33 million under the union’s plan and $16 million under MLB’s. Pittsburgh’s salaries would drop from $36 million to $17 million and Baltimore’s from $43 million to $18 million."

In its most recent response to the league on Thursday, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said:

"Players proposed more games, two years of expanded playoffs, salary deferrals in the event of a 2020 playoff cancelation and the exploration of additional jewel events and broadcast enhancements ... Rather than engage, the league replied it will shorten the season unless players agree to further salary reductions."

MLB and the MLBPA have said they hope to start the season in July.