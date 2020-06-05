Alex Bregman: George Floyd Protest Among Most Powerful Experiences of My Life

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman spoke about his experience taking part in a peaceful protest for George Floyd earlier this week.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Bregman called it "one of the most powerful experiences of my life."

“I think we need change,” he added. “I think we need to vote ... We need action.”

Houston is among the many cities across the United States and around the world that have been protesting in Floyd's memory since he was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd was raised in Houston as a child and was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball at Yates High School.

Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew, organized a march in the city Tuesday afternoon. The protests have continued throughout the week.

Bregman has been outspoken on social media in his support of the ongoing protests calling for social justice reform in the wake of Floyd's death.