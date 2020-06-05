Broncos Players, Coaches Planning March at Colorado State Capitol amid Protests

Broncos Players, Coaches Planning March at Colorado State Capitol amid ProtestsJune 5, 2020
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
Members of the Denver Broncos have organized a peaceful protest on Saturday at the Colorado State Capitol.
Per Troy Renck of Denver's ABC 7, Broncos players and coaches will meet at the Capitol around 12 p.m. local time and could potentially speak with local law enforcement and government officials.
