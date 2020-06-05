Broncos Players, Coaches Planning March at Colorado State Capitol amid Protests

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Members of the Denver Broncos have organized a peaceful protest on Saturday at the Colorado State Capitol.

Per Troy Renck of Denver's ABC 7, Broncos players and coaches will meet at the Capitol around 12 p.m. local time and could potentially speak with local law enforcement and government officials. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

