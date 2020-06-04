Pistons' Dwane Casey: As NBA Coach I Can 'Help and Get Someone to Listen'

David Dow/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said he wants to help lead by example in addressing racial injustice in the United States.

"I've been through segregation, forced integration, and I think as an NBA coach we have a small platform to be able to help and get someone to listen," Casey said Wednesday, per the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II:

Casey was part of a Pistons contingent marching in protests around Detroit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.