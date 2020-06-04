Pistons' Dwane Casey: As NBA Coach I Can 'Help and Get Someone to Listen'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game on March 11, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said he wants to help lead by example in addressing racial injustice in the United States. 

"I've been through segregation, forced integration, and I think as an NBA coach we have a small platform to be able to help and get someone to listen," Casey said Wednesday, per the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II:

Casey was part of a Pistons contingent marching in protests around Detroit.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Winners and Losers from NBA's Plan

    @BR_NBA staff pick the winners and losers from the 22-team return-to-play format ⬇️

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Winners and Losers from NBA's Plan

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Return Plan Isn't Perfect, but Perfect Was Never an Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Return Plan Isn't Perfect, but Perfect Was Never an Option

    Chris Mannix
    via Sports Illustrated

    NBA Cancels Rest of G League Season

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    NBA Cancels Rest of G League Season

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Rips Brees Coverage

    James responds after tweet shows Fox News criticizing him and backing Brees: 'We are simply F-N tired of this treatment'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Rips Brees Coverage

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report