49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says Racism Exists in U.S.; Would Support Player Protests

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken openly with his players about the ongoing protests around the country and discussed the subject of racism at length in a press conference Thursday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

"It's very clear [racism exists in this country]," Shanahan said. "I don't want to debate it anymore. Open your eyes."

He also noted the lack of diversity among NFL leadership.

"How the heck are there only four black head coaches out of 32? How are there only two GMs?" Shanahan questioned, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This discussion comes amid nationwide protests after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer.

"People are hurting," Shanahan said, per Sam Hustis of KNBR. "Black people, mainly, are scared. The disturbing thing is they've been scared for a long time. This is a cry for help they've been giving for a long time. And people don't totally listen."

Shanahan also notably said he would support player protests during the national anthem next season.

"I'm all for protests," he said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "I'm all for change. I hope the protests cause change."

This statement comes four years after Colin Kaepernick played for the 49ers and took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The quarterback has gone the past three seasons without being signed.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines Wednesday when he told Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance that those who kneel during the anthem disrespect the flag. He apologized for those comments Thursday.