Oregon State TE Rocco Carley Dismissed by Team After Racist Audio Clip Surfaces

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Oregon State football helmet in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
TIMOTHY J. GONZALEZ/Associated Press

Oregon State tight end Rocco Carley was dismissed from the Beavers football program Wednesday night after an audio clip surfaced on Twitter with him using racist language.

OSU head coach Jonathan Smith said he informed Carley of the team's decision after a conversation with athletic director Scott Barnes:

Carley issued an apology on Twitter shortly before the decision was announced and said the video was from around 2017:

The tight end has already been removed from the Beavers' roster, and his player page was deactivated on the athletic department's website.

Carley is a native of Corvallis, the home city of the school, and was a standout wide receiver at Kennedy High School.

He joined the program as part of its 2019 recruiting class. He didn't play as a redshirt last season.

