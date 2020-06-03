Penguins' Sidney Crosby Says Killing of George Floyd 'Cannot Be Ignored'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby has added his voice to the chorus of athletes speaking out about the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

In a statement posted by his foundation, Crosby said Floyd's killing "cannot be ignored" and pledged to "listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference."

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who is one of only 43 players of color in the NHL, appeared on ESPN's First Take last week urging star white athletes like Crosby to use their platform to speak out because it's the "only way we're going to actually create that unified anger to create that necessary change, especially when you talk about systematic racism."

The aftermath of Floyd's killing while in the custody of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has seen passionate reaction from athletes and citizens across the country. Chauvin was shown on video pinning Floyd facedown on the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd, who was being detained after an alleged forgery, repeatedly told Chauvin he was unable to breathe.

Protests against the killing and racial injustice have taken place in cities throughout the United States for the past eight days.

Chauvin, along with the three officers who were with him at the time Floyd was killed, were fired on May 26. The Minnesota state prosecutor arrested and charged Chauvin with felony second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder on Friday.