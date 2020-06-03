NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Heat's Interest in Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Heat were one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA prior to the suspension of play.

Miami failed to win 40 games during the 2018-19 season, just the second time over the course of the 2010s they did not eclipse the 40-win mark. As a response, Heat president Pat Riley got aggressive.

Riley had one of the busiest summers of any executive in the league, practically throwing himself into the pursuit of Jimmy Butler. The Heat were eventually able to get a deal done, landing Butler in a sign-and-trade and giving South Beach a top player in the prime of his career.

Butler has been terrific for the Heat. The 30-year-old was averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists through 54 games while also playing stellar perimeter defense. Butler's excellence—paired with the emergence of an All-Star Bam Adebayo and a slew of supporting cast members—resulted in the Heat becoming one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

But, what if Miami also had Bradley Beal?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Beal previously said "he considered the Heat before committing long term to Washington last October." Jackson also added "he [Beal] holds the Heat in high regard."

All indications point to the Heat missing their chance to land Beal. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Wizards have no intention of dealing their star combo guard, and Beal himself told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan he feels comfortable in the nation's capital.

Then again, if the Heat were able to acquire Beal, would they even have pursued a deal with Butler? Given Riley's proven ability to get multiple stars on board, the Heat might have been able to acquire both players. Plus, they would fit pretty well together.

Butler is a savvy screener and moves well off the ball, and Beal would almost certainly benefit from more floor spreading and cleaner looks from the perimeter.

Perhaps Miami would have looked like more imposing challengers to the Milwaukee Bucks with both Butler and Beal on board. Alas, fans will have to hope the Wizards soften their stance on a deal if they still hope to see Beal in a Heat uniform.

Heat Could Pursue DeMar DeRozan Next Summer

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Heat might not be able to land Beal, but Jackson also pointed to a number of players Miami might look to sign in the summer of 2021, including DeMar DeRozan.

At first glance, DeRozan does not seem like the best fit for Miami. He is a subpar wing defender whose offensive game comes in mid-range and the ability to penetrate to the rim.

But Jackson reported the Heat had some discussions regarding DeRozan prior to the trade deadline this past February, so the team clearly sees the value he could bring.

There is no question DeRozan is a playmaking force akin to Butler. Despite averaging just 0.5 three-point attempts per game, DeRozan was still averaging 22.2 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists through 61 games.

DeRozan and Butler have similar usage rates, and neither are particularly good perimeter shooters, though Butler has been respectable in the past.

Perhaps the Heat would consider dispersing the amount of time DeRozan and Butler are on the floor, with both players leading different groups of personnel. That might be the best way to maximize the wealth of wing players currently on the roster.

As Jackson noted, DeRozan is widely expected to accept his player option for the 2020-21 season. However, he might be a trade candidate next February, meaning the Heat could even look to possibly acquire him before he hits the open market.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.