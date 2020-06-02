Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says US Leaders 'Aren't Good Listeners' Amid Protests

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened up about protests across the country sparked by George Floyd's killing to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday:

The Dodgers released a statement on Monday:

Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and results from an independent autopsy were released Monday:

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday, while three other officers present for Floyd's arrest have not been charged. Protests seeking justice for Floyd, as well as calling for an end to racial injustice and police violence have been happening nationwide for the past week.

Roberts was hired in November 2015 as L.A.'s first black manager in franchise history.