Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Walks in Ann Arbor Protest Against Police Brutality

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wears his headset on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding/Associated Press

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh took part in a protest against police brutality on Tuesday. 

Per Samuel Dodge of MLive.com, the march was organized by former Michigan walk-on Mahmoud Issa and went through the school's campus in downtown Ann Arbor. 

"They wanted to make sure they could help out to make sure their connection [to the march] was known," Issa said of the participation of community leaders and his family. "It led everyone to come out to help."

Harbaugh's march in the protest comes after he tweeted that justice needs to be "equal and fair for all":

Dodge noted a handful of Michigan football players and basketball player Isaiah Livers also attended the march. Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor participated as well.

Issa explained he wanted to organize the march in an attempt to show solidarity between the government and citizens in calling for justice in the killing of George Floyd last week while in Minneapolis police custody.

Officer Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd told officers he could not breathe.

Chauvin and three other arresting officers have been fired. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by Minnesota state prosecutors. 

