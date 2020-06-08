The Free Agent Every NBA Team Can't Afford to Lose

0 of 30

David Dow/Getty Images

With most NBA teams lacking cap space and a market short on "max him out" superstars, the 2020 free-agency period will force every club to make difficult decisions.

None of the following has anything to do with those tough calls. We're here to point out the easiest ones—highlighting the one free agent on each team's roster that, if at all possible, it shouldn't let walk.

Partly because we're dealing with an underwhelming free-agent class and partly because it's more fun, we're stretching the definition of "free agent" as far as it'll go. That means including players with non-guaranteed deals, player options, team options, you name it. If there's technically a way for a player to leave his team in a manner that doesn't involve a trade, he's eligible for this exercise.

There will be cases in which teams don't have any free agents they truly "can't afford to lose," but we won't cop out. Every team has someone that, of the options available, they'd most like to keep. This will turn out to be good news for Alfonzo McKinnie.

Attrition is part of building and maintaining an NBA roster, but these are the free agents NBA teams can't lose.