Ranking the 10 Best NBA Playoff Runs Ever

Dictating a hierarchy in NBA history can be an exercise in futility. Splitting hairs between eras while drizzling on apparent subjectivity can create a lovely house for debate but doesn't definitively provide answers.

Our question is simple, if unoriginal: Which teams had the best playoff runs ever?

Each of the squads below won the title—because it don't mean a thing if you ain't got that ring—and each inarguably rests among the greatest groups of all time.

But which both faced a murderer's row of opponents and crushed them in dominating fashion?

To find out, we'll need a variety of mechanisms: