Ranking the 10 Best NBA Playoff Runs Ever

Dictating a hierarchy in NBA history can be an exercise in futility. Splitting hairs between eras while drizzling on apparent subjectivity can create a lovely house for debate but doesn't definitively provide answers.

Our question is simple, if unoriginal: Which teams had the best playoff runs ever?

Each of the squads below won the title—because it don't mean a thing if you ain't got that ring—and each inarguably rests among the greatest groups of all time.

But which both faced a murderer's row of opponents and crushed them in dominating fashion?

To find out, we'll need a variety of mechanisms:

W/L: The team's playoff record. The simplest of tools.

W/L%: Playoff w in-loss percentage. The postseason wasn't always 16 wins.

ASM : Average scoring margin during the run.

OPP: Opponents faced throughout the playoffs and their regular-season records.

OPP W/L%: Opponent's regular-season win-loss percentage.

HOF : How many Hall of Famers (in their primes) did this group face? Those still playing, we've projected those likely to make it to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Win-loss percentage, average scoring margin, opponent win-loss percentage and Hall of Famers faced are equally ranked. The four totals are tallied together to rank each of the 10 teams in our discussion. Playoff teams from before the 1984 expansion can not be placed higher than 10th. We just can't compare three rounds of excellence with four.

Clear as mud? Good. Let's go!