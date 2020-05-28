Matt LaFleur Says Packers Need to Create More 'Explosive Plays' on Offense

Harry How/Getty Images

While some viewed the Green Bay Packers' offseason moves as a way to emphasize the running game more, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear he wants his offense to retain the ability to make big plays.

"One area we really need to improve on is creating more explosive plays," LaFleur said Thursday on Wilde & Tausch (h/t ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky). "We were pretty efficient ... but were 23rd in explosive plays. That starts with play-calling [and] maybe take a few more chances to help generate those plays down the field."

