Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receivers of Potentially Historic 2020 NFL Draft Class

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In 2004, the NFL was graced with the presence of wide receiver prospect Larry Fitzgerald. Fresh off two amazing years at the University of Pittsburgh, Fitzgerald anchored a deep position group that saw seven players selected in Round 1—a number that hasn't been topped since.

Fitzgerald, Roy Williams, Reggie Williams, Lee Evans, Michael Clayton, Michael Jenkins and Rashaun Woods all heard their names called on the first night of the event. As far as the deepest wide receiver classes go, this holds the standard for the last 15 years regarding first-rounders.

The 2020 group has a chance to beat this.

Some will instead want to look at the most overall talent in a draft. The 2014 class is often heralded as the deepest in modern history. Not only were five receivers taken in the first round (Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin), but the subsequent rounds also saw Jarvis Landry (Round 2), Davante Adams (Round 2), Allen Robinson (Round 2), John Brown (Round 3), Martavis Bryant (Round 4), Quincy Enunwa (Round 6) and even the undrafted Willie Snead all become good producers at the position.

The 2020 class might be better than that.

This year has strength in numbers—21 wide receivers are ranked inside my top 100 overall players—but it also has top-tier talent with nine pass-catchers ranked inside the top 40 prospects.

It’s a good year to need a wide receiver. Here are the pro comparisons and prospects for each of the top 10.