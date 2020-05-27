Bulls Reportedly Targeting Friday to Open Practice Facility

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly are hoping to open their practice facility on Friday.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported the news, noting the team received clearance from Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker and is still working out the details of the plan with city officials. Johnson also pointed out many Bulls players are not in the Windy City, so they would have to return before they can take advantage of the facility opening.

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted the Bulls opening their practice facility would leave the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors as the only six NBA teams that have not done so.

Chicago, like every other team at this point, would have to follow NBA-issued guidelines that limit the number of players who can be in the facility at once to four, prevent group scrimmages and ban coaches from participating.

The Bulls are 22-43 and just 11th in the Eastern Conference, and there is no guarantee they would even be invited to finish the season given their position in standings.

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that "teams have become increasingly skeptical of the league bringing back all 30 teams to complete the season" and suggested a "playoffs-plus idea that includes 20 to 24 teams" could be the league's solution.

Chicago is also in a period of transition considering it recently hired Arturas Karnisovas as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

What that means for the long-term future of head coach Jim Boylen remains to be seen, but the team is apparently on the verge of at least taking another step toward playing again with the opening of its practice facility.