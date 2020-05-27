Bulls Reportedly Targeting Friday to Open Practice Facility

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 20: A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly are hoping to open their practice facility on Friday. 

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported the news, noting the team received clearance from Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker and is still working out the details of the plan with city officials. Johnson also pointed out many Bulls players are not in the Windy City, so they would have to return before they can take advantage of the facility opening.

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted the Bulls opening their practice facility would leave the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors as the only six NBA teams that have not done so.

Chicago, like every other team at this point, would have to follow NBA-issued guidelines that limit the number of players who can be in the facility at once to four, prevent group scrimmages and ban coaches from participating.

The Bulls are 22-43 and just 11th in the Eastern Conference, and there is no guarantee they would even be invited to finish the season given their position in standings. 

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that "teams have become increasingly skeptical of the league bringing back all 30 teams to complete the season" and suggested a "playoffs-plus idea that includes 20 to 24 teams" could be the league's solution.

Video Play Button

Chicago is also in a period of transition considering it recently hired Arturas Karnisovas as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

What that means for the long-term future of head coach Jim Boylen remains to be seen, but the team is apparently on the verge of at least taking another step toward playing again with the opening of its practice facility.

Related

    NBA Pushing Back 2020 Hall of Fame Induction

    Jerry Colangelo says class of 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony will be moved to spring of 2021 (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Pushing Back 2020 Hall of Fame Induction

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Bulls-Pistons 1991 Playoff Walkoff Remains Iconic

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Why Bulls-Pistons 1991 Playoff Walkoff Remains Iconic

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Satoransky Discusses NBA Restart, First Bulls Season and More

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Satoransky Discusses NBA Restart, First Bulls Season and More

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    @highkin ranks five coaches New York should consider after report Leon Rose is starting the HC search ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report