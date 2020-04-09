Report: Arturas Karnisovas, Bulls Finalizing Contract for Top Executive Job

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 9, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 9: General Manager Arturas Karnisovas of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are closing in on a deal to hire Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the 48-year-old Karnisovas has been the Nuggets' GM for three seasons and worked in the organization for seven. Prior to Denver, Karnisovas worked in the NBA's basketball operations office from 2003 to 2008 and as an international scout for the Houston Rockets from 2008 to 2013.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

