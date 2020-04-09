Report: Arturas Karnisovas, Bulls Finalizing Contract for Top Executive Job

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are closing in on a deal to hire Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the 48-year-old Karnisovas has been the Nuggets' GM for three seasons and worked in the organization for seven. Prior to Denver, Karnisovas worked in the NBA's basketball operations office from 2003 to 2008 and as an international scout for the Houston Rockets from 2008 to 2013.

