Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Browns Have Offered Star DE Richest Free-Agent Contract

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could become a Cleveland Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland's The Next Level, Schefter said that the Browns have extended to Clowney his "richest offer on the table":



Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson told The Pat McAfee Show that he felt the Browns were the front-runner to land the 2014 No. 1 overall pick (37-second mark):

Clowney played for the Seattle Seahawks last season. The 27-year-old recorded one interception—the first of his career, which he returned for a touchdown—two fumble recoveries, three sacks, four forced fumbles, 13 quarterback hits and 31 tackles across 13 regular-season games.

Clowney missed time while dealing with a core muscle injury, which he had surgically repaired in February.

On May 12, Jay Glazer wrote in a mailbag for The Athletic that Clowney "wanted to wait perhaps as late as summer" before signing with a team.

"He's in a similar situation to [Cam] Newton where it actually may be smarter to wait until teams and their medical staffs can see the players firsthand to ensure they are healthy," he added. "If they are deemed fully healthy, that helps their market."

A video of the three-time Pro Bowler working out in Houston earlier this month could help ease any concerns:

Durability has been an issue for Clowney since he entered the league. The South Carolina product was limited to four games as a rookie with the Houston Texans because of a knee injury that required microfracture surgery, and he had suffered five injuries—two of which required surgery—by November 2015. The 2017 campaign is the only year in which Clowney has played all 16 regular-season games.

On May 6, ESPN's Brady Henderson reported it is "not considered likely" that Clowney will re-sign with the Seahawks because he "would have to take significantly less money."

The Tennessee Titans were previously linked to Clowney, but head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters May 13 that the team had not talked to Clowney since free agency began in mid-March.

Should Clowney sign with the Browns, he would play opposite 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett on the defensive line.