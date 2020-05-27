WWE's Seth Rollins Says He's Open to Adding More Members to His Group

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins added a second disciple to his following last week when Austin Theory joined Murphy under The Monday Night Messiah's leadership.

The former universal champion may not be done, though, as he told Renee Young and Booker T on WWE Backstage on Tuesday that he's looking to expand his group.

"I've always got my eyes on somebody...I don't want to divulge too much," he said. "There is somebody out there who's very close to me that I think would make a great addition right now, so we'll see how things pan out."

Rollins also said he is a big fan of his Monday Night Messiah gimmick (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't know when it happened, I don't know what the moment is, I don't know if it's been this quarantine and the way we've produced these wrestling shows.

"For some reason, I've been so in tune with this character, especially these last few months. I just feel like I'm clicking on all cylinders. Once you feel it, you're there and everything just comes to you so easily. Every promo, every match, every piece of character work when you're out there. It's the weirdest thing, but once I hit that stride I'm just riding, man, it's like a 'runner's high.'"

The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples have been raising hell on Raw recently, perhaps none more so than when Rollins bloodied Rey Mysterio's eye after he shoved his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.

His disciples also beat Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo in a tag team match Monday.

Murphy defeated Carrillo in a singles match the week before. Later in the night, Theory attacked Black during a singles match with Murphy and eventually finished off his foe with an ATL per The Monday Night's Messiah's instruction.