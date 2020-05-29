Browns Coaching Opportunity, Team Dinner, Signed Memorabilia Auctions for $70k

Phil Long/Associated Press

Many fans have probably thought they could do a better job of coaching the Cleveland Browns. Now, somebody is getting their shot.

As part of the All In Challenge, the Browns auctioned off two tickets and two pregame field-level passes for one of the team's preseason matchups. The winner will also be allowed to attend the team meeting and dinner the night before the game as well as help script the first 15 plays with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The bidding reached $70,000 before closing Friday.

Stefanski is approaching his first season with the Browns, having spent 2019 as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator. He was also Minnesota's quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018, so his hiring by Cleveland showed that Baker Mayfield's development is among the team's top priorities.

Mayfield took a step backward in 2019, throwing for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, the last of which were second-most in the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are still around, while the Browns added Austin Hooper, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. to strengthen the offense. It's all on Mayfield—and by extension Stefanski—to help the Browns finish with a winning record for the first time since 2007.

Cleveland opens the preseason Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears, but the team's first home game isn't until Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Vikings.