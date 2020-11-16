Robin Lopez Reportedly Declines $5M Bucks Contract Option, Will Become UFA

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez declined his $5 million contract option for the 2020-21 season on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, making him a free agent.

Lopez, 32, was a solid backup to his brother Brook at center in Milwaukee after previous stints with the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. He was a part of a Bucks bench rotation that also included Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Pat Connaughton, Kyle Korver and Marvin Williams.

He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

Having two 7-footers is critical for a Milwaukee team that could tangle with talented centers like Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs. If Lopez doesn't return, Milwaukee will likely be in the market for another backup big man.

Having the Lopez brothers together in Milwaukee was nothing if not fun. Brook was happy with the signing of Robin last offseason.

"It's obviously great to have another player who really fits into the way the Bucks are mentally, how we approach the game," he told Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. "A tough player who is trying to play the right way. Defense first—we're based on our defense. And who's unselfish and wants what best for the team."

However, that pairing may be one-and-done.