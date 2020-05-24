Matt Barnes Reveals 'We Believe' Warriors Documentary Is Being Produced

Matt Barnes Reveals 'We Believe' Warriors Documentary Is Being ProducedMay 24, 2020
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and Barnes revealed that a documentary about the 2006-07 Golden State Warriors—who eliminated the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in that year's postseason—is in the works.
"We're in the midst of getting a 'We Believe' documentary together," Barnes said, referencing the team's nickname (h/t Tommy Call III of Warriors Wire).
That team, led by Barnes, Jackson, Monta Ellis, Baron Davis, Al Harrington and Jason Richardson, finished the regular season 42-40 and held the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. They stunned the Mavericks, who went 67-15 that year behind Dirk Nowitzki, Josh Howard, Jason Terry and Jerry Stackhouse.
That Dubs team didn't go far, losing in the next round to the Utah Jazz. But the first-round upset remains one of the biggest in NBA history, and given the personalities on that team, the documentary would be compelling.
