Matt Barnes Reveals 'We Believe' Warriors Documentary Is Being Produced

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 105-95 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and Barnes revealed that a documentary about the 2006-07 Golden State Warriors—who eliminated the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in that year's postseason—is in the works. 

"We're in the midst of getting a 'We Believe' documentary together," Barnes said, referencing the team's nickname (h/t Tommy Call III of Warriors Wire). 

That team, led by Barnes, Jackson, Monta Ellis, Baron Davis, Al Harrington and Jason Richardson, finished the regular season 42-40 and held the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. They stunned the Mavericks, who went 67-15 that year behind Dirk Nowitzki, Josh Howard, Jason Terry and Jerry Stackhouse. 

That Dubs team didn't go far, losing in the next round to the Utah Jazz. But the first-round upset remains one of the biggest in NBA history, and given the personalities on that team, the documentary would be compelling. 

Video Play Button

