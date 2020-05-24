Matt Barnes Reveals 'We Believe' Warriors Documentary Is Being Produced

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and Barnes revealed that a documentary about the 2006-07 Golden State Warriors—who eliminated the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in that year's postseason—is in the works.

"We're in the midst of getting a 'We Believe' documentary together," Barnes said, referencing the team's nickname (h/t Tommy Call III of Warriors Wire).

That team, led by Barnes, Jackson, Monta Ellis, Baron Davis, Al Harrington and Jason Richardson, finished the regular season 42-40 and held the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. They stunned the Mavericks, who went 67-15 that year behind Dirk Nowitzki, Josh Howard, Jason Terry and Jerry Stackhouse.

That Dubs team didn't go far, losing in the next round to the Utah Jazz. But the first-round upset remains one of the biggest in NBA history, and given the personalities on that team, the documentary would be compelling.