Kent Bazemore, Warriors Agree to Contract After Klay Thompson's Injury

Kent Bazemore is off the market after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Charania added the 31-year-old is expected to play a "major role" with Golden State and "fielded several offers" before making his free-agency decision.

Bazemore bounced around the NBA last season. He opted in to the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks in April 2019 but wound up being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers two months later for Evan Turner.

After playing in 43 games with the Trail Blazers, the Old Dominion product was moved to the Sacramento Kings in January as part of a deal that included five players and two second-round draft picks.

One reason Bazemore is often in demand for teams seeking roster depth is because of his offensive skill set. He has averaged at least 10 points per game in four of the past five seasons and has made 35.3 percent of his three-point attempts since the start of the 2014-15 season.

He has also been a solid perimeter defender throughout his career, averaging more than one steal per game in each of the past five seasons.

The Warriors will be counting on that kind of production from Bazemore next season as they look to make a push for the postseason.

He will especially be valuable to provide two-way depth on the wing after Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.