NBA GOAT Debate: How Do the Greats Stack Up by Height?

It's appropriate that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, listed at 7'2", stands just a little bit taller than a trio of giants in the runners-up section. Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson were all title-winning, game-changing stars in the middle, and all stood 7'1"...just a notch below Abdul-Jabbar, the GOAT among "big" bigs.

Abdul-Jabbar is the only player in NBA history with six MVP awards, and he's got a matching six championships to boot. A 19-time All-Star (that's a record, too; get used to it with this guy), the 1969-70 Rookie of the Year, a four-time block champ, two-time scoring champ and 11-time All-Defensive team member, Abdul-Jabbar's career is so laden with awards and honors that his status as the NBA's all-time-leading scorer almost blends into the mix.

It shouldn't. Those 38,387 points have kept Abdul-Jabbar atop the list for over three decades. Though LeBron James is on pace to catch him sometime around 2022, setting a record that lasts that long is an incredible achievement.

And seeing as we've lauded game-changers like Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson for their impact beyond the numbers, Abdul-Jabbar deserves extra recognition for the skyhook, a shot nobody has been able to replicate consistently since he retired in 1989.

Also Considered: Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson

Chamberlain's numbers will forever seem impossible. The 100-point game, the scoring average of 50.4 points in 1961-62 and a career mark of 22.9 rebounds per game are just three of Wilt's surreal statistical achievements. Weaker competition, the ridiculous pace of his era and a relatively paltry two championships hurt Chamberlain's case. Please don't misconstrue finishing behind Abdul-Jabbar in any race as a knock. Wilt was superhuman most of the time, but Russell (among others) made him appear mortal often enough.

O'Neal was a four-time champ and the most physically dominant force the league had seen since Chamberlain. It's jarring to see he only won a single MVP award.

Robinson spent his career picking seasons to lead the league in different categories. He was the NBA's top rebounder in 1990-91, its best shot-blocker in 1991-92 and a scoring champion in 1993-94 (thanks to a 71-point outing in the final game of the regular season, which allowed him to nose past O'Neal). The 10-time All-Star won two rings, an MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year award...and then willingly ceded control of the Spurs to Tim Duncan. There haven't been many superstars selfless enough to step aside like the Admiral did.

