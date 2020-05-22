Ranking Top Names Still Available in College Football's Transfer Portal

0 of 10

Most of the best players who entered the college football transfer portal have already been scooped up by a new program, but there are still quite a few key "free agents" weighing their options.

Let's point out from the start that even though it's hanging over everything these days, we won't be making any coronavirus-related comments or speculation about decisions made, plans changed, etc. But there's no denying this has to be the weirdest year to still be in the transfer portal, especially for the guys with immediate eligibility.

Don't go thinking it's too late for them to make significant contributions in 2020, though. After all, Joe Burrow transferred to LSU on May 18, 2018, and he was the starting quarterback for the season opener about 11 weeks later. The guys on this list who are eligible for the upcoming season could still make a nice splash, especially if the start of the season is delayed for any length of time.

However, many of them will be required to sit out the 2020 season. That doesn't make them any less desirable or hurt their ranking. In fact, both our No. 1 and No. 2 players will be forced to miss the upcoming campaign if they do end up transferring to another FBS program.

Some talent is simply worth the wait.