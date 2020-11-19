    Report: Bobby Portis' $15.8M Contract Option Declined by Knicks, Will Become UFA

    New York Knicks' Bobby Portis meets with reporters outside of the locker room after the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 122-115. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

    Forward Bobby Portis' time with the New York Knicks is reportedly over.

    Per Steve Popper of Newsday, New York won't pick up his $15.8 million club option for the upcoming campaign.

    The Chicago Bulls selected Portis with the No. 22 pick in 2015, and he played the first three-plus seasons with the Bulls until they traded him to the Washington Wizards in February 2019.

    While the University of Arkansas product showed flashes of his potential for Chicago, he never lived up to expectations as a first-round pick. His most notable moment with the team came during a 2017 fight at practice that sent Nikola Mirotic to the hospital.

    Portis averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the Windy City, but he played some of his best basketball with the Wizards following the trade.

    In 28 games with Washington, the forward averaged 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per night while hitting 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts as a stretch forward who served as a matchup problem for opposing bigs.

    It was enough to convince the Knicks to sign Portis before the 2019-20 season, but his numbers dropped nearly across the board in the Big Apple.

    He posted 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds behind 35.8 percent shooting from deep in 66 games during the 2019-20 campaign before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Portis apparently didn't show enough to convince the Knicks to pay him a significant amount of money for what could be another rebuilding year. 

    Still, he is just 25 years old, and his ability to both shoot from the outside and battle for boards helps him stay on the floor in different lineups.

    It just won't be for New York.

