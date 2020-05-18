Thunder Reopen Team Facility for Voluntary Individual Workouts amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 08: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder reopened their team facility Monday, allowing players to take part in voluntary workouts.

The team provided a statement regarding the process:

The NBA season has been suspended since March, but teams were given the green light to reopen facilities on May 8 if local laws permitted. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers opened at the first available opportunity.

A league memo detailed the rules teams must follow upon opening their facilities, including having a maximum of four players and one staff member supervising at any time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Coaches aren't allowed in the workouts and players must stay at least 12 feet apart at all times.

There is no official decision on whether the 2019-20 season will resume, but several players have spoken out in favor of a return.

Thunder guard Chris Paul, who is also president of the NBPA, reportedly arranged a phone call between several of the game's biggest stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The players came to an agreement to return to the court when it is safe.

Paul and his teammates will now have the opportunity to at least practice at the facility as they await news regarding the rest of the NBA.

Oklahoma City had a 40-24 record before the hiatus, tied for the fifth-best mark in the Western Conference.

