Luke Kornet's Mom Tracy Says She's Not Pacers Fan from 'The Last Dance' Video

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Nashville news anchor Tracy Kornet, who is the mother of Bulls center Luke Kornet, is not the angry Pacers fan from The Last Dance despite the uncanny resemblance.

She swears.

Kornet took to Twitter on Sunday night, causing a stir by initially joking that the potty-mouthed Pacers fan was her before clarifying. That said, even Kornet's family had to rewind to make sure it wasn't her:

Kornet's daughter, Nicole, shared a tweet showing it's not totally out of the realm of possibilities for her mom to get hype during a game:

Here's to hoping the woman, who the internet has declared the OG Karen, makes her identity known so we can all share in her memories.