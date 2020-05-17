Kansas State TE Sammy Wheeler Arrested on Multiple Charges, Released on Bond

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler was arrested Sunday before he was released on $500 bond.

Ryan Black of The Mercury reported the news, noting Wheeler was arrested on charges of "unlawful use of a driver's license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information)."

A spokesperson for the football team said "the matter will be handled internally."

Wheeler arrived at Kansas State as a quarterback and 3-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He redshirted during the 2018 campaign, although the Wildcats' website notes he was a co-winner of the Red Raider Award as a top contributor to the scout team as a quarterback.

Wheeler transitioned to tight end heading into the 2019 season and finished the year with four catches for 78 yards. He suffered a torn ACL during Kansas State's win over Kansas on Nov. 2 and was lost for the rest of the season.