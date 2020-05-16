Giants' Deandre Baker Turns Himself in to Police Following Arrest Warrant

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker turned himself in to Miramar, Florida, authorities Saturday morning after an arrest warrant was issued on an armed robbery charge.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported the news. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided a statement from Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen:

The police report filed as part of the arrest warrant included eyewitnesses saying Baker brandished a firearm at people attending a party Wednesday while directing two other individuals to "take money and valuables from the other attendees."

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was listed in the report as one of the people allegedly working with Baker.

One of the witnesses, whose name was redacted when the report was released, alleged he met the NFL players at a separate party two days earlier and they'd lost $70,000. He also alleged they parked their car outside the second party in a way to set up an "expedited departure."

Lawyers for both players released statements Friday saying they've obtained affidavits from witnesses who say neither Baker nor Dunbar were involved in a crime.

Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, told Wolfe he's gathered "five sworn affidavits" stating his client wasn't involved in the alleged heist. Cohen posted on Instagram he's also obtained affidavits "from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client."

Grieco has also been in contact with the Miramar Police Department, saying he's received information on the "star witnesses recanting within 48 hours," but the department spokesperson said that hasn't occurred, per Wolfe.

"We have taped, sworn statements from four victims and one witness. If they are changing their statements, we welcome them to come into our police department and give us a new statement," Tania Rues told ESPN.

Both Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, are Miami natives.

Baker was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Dunbar spent the first five years of his career with the Washington Redskins before he was traded to Seattle in March.