Udonis Haslem Thinks Heat's Big 3 Is 2nd-Best Ever Behind Michael Jordan's Bulls

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said on Bleacher Report's "Run It Back" on Friday that he believed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh comprised the second greatest team-leading trio in NBA history behind only Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman of the mid-1990s Chicago Bulls.



James and Bosh joined Wade's Heat in 2010, and the three played together for four seasons, winning the Eastern Conference title every year and the NBA Finals twice.

NBA history is littered with legendary trios, including the Los Angeles Lakers (Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Boston Celtics (Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce) and San Antonio Spurs (Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili).

Excellent quartets exist, too, with the late 2010s Golden State Warriors and 1980s Celtics among the examples.

Ultimately, Haslem, who played with the aforementioned Heat trio, may be right about the Bulls being No. 1.

Chicago's trio won 203 regular-season games from 1995-96 through 1997-98, and that was despite Pippen missing 38 games due to injury in 1997-98. Only one of the Bulls' 12 playoff series during this time went to a seventh and deciding game, and that was against a stellar late 1990s Indiana Pacers team led by ex-Celtic great Larry Bird in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

They may stand alone at the mountaintop, although endless debates can occur regarding the NBA historical trio power rankings.