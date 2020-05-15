LSU LB Donte Starks Dismissed from Team for Team Rules Violation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

LSU has dismissed linebacker Donte Starks from the football team for a violation of team rules. 

Per Spencer Chrisman of CBS Baton Rouge affiliate WAFB, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron announced Starks' dismissal on Friday. 

Starks was a 4-star recruit and 10th-ranked inside linebacker coming out of John Ehret High School in 2019, per 247Sports composite rankings. 

Per Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com, Starks was arrested in February on charges of "illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run away from deputies who stopped him while investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine."

LSU suspended Starks from the football team as a result of his arrest. He wrote a message on Twitter prior to being suspended: "I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life now it's time to grow up and get right."

A Louisiana native, Starks appeared in three games for the Tigers during their undefeated championship season in 2019.

