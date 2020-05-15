Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Expands on Concerns About Rushing CFB's Return

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley said Friday the NCAA must proceed with caution amid efforts to push forward with the 2020 college football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riley explained in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up that reuniting teammates from around the country and then having them work alongside older coaches, who may be more at risk of serious COVID-19 complications, is a concern that can't be overlooked:

"These guys are 18 to 22 years old. They're gonna socialize, they're going to want to be around each other, they're going to want to be around their peers and that makes it dangerous, not only for our players, but also for our staff. Because our staff obviously doesn't fall in that 18- to 22-year-old range and you've got a lot of staff members that are in a more susceptible age range.

"This affects a lot of people to get it done. We're constantly learning more and more about this virus, and why we would not advantage our time is beyond me."

