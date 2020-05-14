Horace Grant Says Learning Phil Jackson's Triangle 'Was Like Learning Mandarin'

Brian Drake/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls won six championships in the nine seasons Phil Jackson was the head coach, but, to hear Horace Grant tell it, all that success came only after putting in the time to learn the triangle.

"It was like learning Mandarin," Grant said of Jackson's preferred offensive system, per Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Grant also revealed former Bulls assistant coach Johnny Bach called him Fubar, which is the military acronym for "f---ed up beyond all recognition," because he struggled to learn it so much at first.

Former Bulls player Randy Brown and Grant praised Scottie Pippen for how patient he was with teammates as they were attempting to learn the triangle.

Grant, who played the first seven seasons of his career in Chicago and was part of the Bulls' first three-peat team, has been a featured player during The Last Dance. The documentary noted Michael Jordan blamed the forward for being the primary source of Sam Smith's book The Jordan Rules, which led to some bad blood between the two of them.

It surely didn't help their relationship when members of the Orlando Magic carried Grant off the floor on their shoulders when he helped them defeat the Bulls in the second round of the 1995 playoffs.

Chicago exacted some revenge and swept Orlando in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 1996 playoffs on the way to a title.