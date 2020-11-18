Saddiq Bey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pistons Roster

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons selected Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the team's third pick in the first round. The Pistons acquired the pick in a three-way trade involving the Clippers and Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Saddiq Bey

Position: SF/PF



Height: 6'8"



Weight: 216



Pro Comparison: Cameron Johnson



Scouting Report: The NBA loves big shooters, and at 6'8", Saddiq Bey was one of the best in the country at Villanova. He has the offensive skill set to play the wing with the defensive tools to guard 4s. We've seen a number of former Wildcats excel as NBA role players, and Bey should follow suit with his three-point range, passing and IQ.

Pistons Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Sekou Doumbouya, SF: $3.4M (2023)

Blake Griffin, PF: $34.2M (2022)

Tony Snell, SF: $12.2M (2021)

Trevor Ariza, SF: $12.5M (2021)

Derrick Rose, PG: $7.5M (2021)

Dzanan Musa, SG: $2M (2023)

Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2021)

Rodney McGruder, SG: $5.1M (2022)

Killian Hayes, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Isaiah Stewart, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Saddiq Bey, SF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Brandon Knight, PG: UFA

John Henson, PF: UFA

Langston Galloway, SG: UFA

Thon Maker, C: RFA

Christian Wood, PF: UFA

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: Team option

Jordan Bone, PG: RFA

Louis King, SF: RFA

Jordan McRae: RFA

Bey averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sophomore on his way to first-team All-Big East honors and won the Julius Erving Award for the nation's top small forward in 2019-20. This is the third time in the past four years a Villanova player has been taken in Round 1 of the NBA draft.

Bey will join fellow recent Nova players Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall in the NBA.

Much like most of his cohorts, Bey didn't go in the lottery but has the game of a player who should enjoy a decent NBA career. Bey made seismic improvements as a scorer in 2019-20, knocking down 45.1 percent of his threes, while also flashing promise as a defender.

Villanova coach Jay Wright trusted him to defend opposing point guards on switches, and Bey has the foot speed to be a solid defender at the next level. He has Trevor Ariza-like three-and-D potential, which should make him a valuable fit for the Pistons.

The team now has three new players to continue the rebuild in Bey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart.