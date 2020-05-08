Shaq: Michael Jordan Is the GOAT, 'Paved the Way' for Current Generation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - 1993: Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Orlando Magic poses with Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls prior to playing an NBA game circ 1993 at the TD WAterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal threw his support behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player in history.

Shaq explained Friday morning during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! why Jordan deserves the basketball GOAT label.

"Because Michael paved the way for all the great guys we have now; 6-0 in the Finals without a legitimate big man," O'Neal said. "Went through a lot, took a year off, came back and won three more in a row. He's definitely the greatest player."

He added: "Scottie Pippen made a great point. You can't say, 'I'm the greatest player.' You have to let your peers and everyone else say who the greatest player is."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Bucks star says he's 'disgusted' and 'disappointed' about the hacked tweets from earlier today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    None of our re-drafts may look as different as this one 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    @EricPincus investigates a possible solution to NBA's cash crisis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    A.I.'s Social Distancing PSA 😂

    76ers legend used his iconic practice rant to promote social distancing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    A.I.'s Social Distancing PSA 😂

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report