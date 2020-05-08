Shaq: Michael Jordan Is the GOAT, 'Paved the Way' for Current Generation

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal threw his support behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player in history.

Shaq explained Friday morning during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! why Jordan deserves the basketball GOAT label.

"Because Michael paved the way for all the great guys we have now; 6-0 in the Finals without a legitimate big man," O'Neal said. "Went through a lot, took a year off, came back and won three more in a row. He's definitely the greatest player."

He added: "Scottie Pippen made a great point. You can't say, 'I'm the greatest player.' You have to let your peers and everyone else say who the greatest player is."

