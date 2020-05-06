Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting May 16 to Reopen Practice Facilities Amid COVID-19

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 117-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have their eyes on a date to reopen their practice facilities.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Purple and Gold are "targeting" May 16 as the day they will open their facilities using the NBA's protocols already in place. This comes after the NBA provided a memo to teams on April 27 that teams in states with more lenient stay-at-home orders could start reopening their facilities on May 8 under strict guidelines.  

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

