Jeremy Lin Says He's 'Floored' by Knicks 'Linsanity' TV Coverage

Jeremy Lin may not be a member of the New York Knicks anymore, but fans have been able to revisit Linsanity on MSG Network.

Speaking with Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump in an interview that aired Friday, Lin said he was "floored" by the coverage:

"When I first got the call from my agent like, 'Hey, they want to do this,' I was floored. Because with COVID, right now, New York is going through one of the toughest times that it has seen in decades. It is a very, very tragic time. And the Knicks were like, 'Hey, we need to do something to uplift everybody.' They have a whole history of footage and games that they can air, and they chose my games."

Lin is currently a member of the Beijing Ducks and in China waiting for the resumption of the CBA season.

The Harvard product's NBA career may not be among the most legendary, but his story certainly is.

Lin toiled as a relative unknown for the first year-and-a-half of his career, bouncing around the G League.

During the 2011-12 campaign, with the New York Knicks struggling, Lin became the hero the team desperately needed.

On Feb. 4, 2012, he scored 25 points in 36 minutes in a victory over the then-New Jersey Nets. The next game, he found his way into the starting lineup. New York won seven games in a row and got back to .500 by the end of a month. Lin averaged 22.3 points, 9.0 assists and 2.3 steals per night during his ascent.

Lin said that he was surprised when the Knicks reached out to him about their desire to run it back:

"I was just like, 'Are you serious? Wow, that is amazing.' Even for me, I was like, I'm still recognizing and realizing maybe the impact that that stretch had on people. And so I have so much gratitude to the organization, to the Knicks, to MSG, to [James] Dolan, to everybody for allowing this to happen. Because honestly, I never expected that. ... Yeah, I was floored."

Lin's run in 2012 helped him extend his career and become one of the more notable Asian American players in the league. He spent nine seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, winning a championship in 2018-19 as a member of the Raptors.