Jeremy Lin Wanted Rockets to Lower 2012 Contract Offer so Knicks Could Match

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

What if Linsanity never left New York?

Jeremy Lin revealed in an upcoming interview with MSG Network's Mike Breen that he wanted to stay a Knick following the 2011-12 season rather than sign with the Houston Rockets, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman:

"I was only offered one contract. We couldn't get anything from any other team. And so, I had to go find a contract from somebody. And I remember when Houston gave the offer, I promise you, I had just finished a workout and got into my car and got the phone call from my agent and I said to him, 'Can you tell Houston to lower the offer, this is too much. Can you tell someone to lower the offer,' because I wanted to go back to New York and I wanted New York to match."

Lin signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Rockets that the Knicks chose not to match in July 2012.

MSG Networks dedicated this week to a "Linsanity" footage from the 2011-12 season, which the Knicks finished 36-30 with Lin as their third-leading scorer.

The 31-year-old surged to national prominence when he scored 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10, 2012. The game was in the middle of a six-game streak in which Lin scored at least 20 points.

Lin finished the 2011-12 season—his only in New York—averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists in 26.9 minutes across 35 games (25 starts).

The Harvard product has since played for the Rockets (2012-14), Los Angeles Lakers (2014-15), Charlotte Hornets (2015-16) and Brooklyn Nets (2016-18) before splitting last season between the Atlanta Hawks and reigning champion Toronto Raptors.

Lin has been playing this season in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Ducks, averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds across 24 games before the league was placed on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.