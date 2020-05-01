10 Reasons Why WWE WrestleMania 17 Is the Greatest PPV of the Attitude Era

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Not only is the Attitude Era among fans' favorite periods in WWE history, but it also happened to host arguably the company's greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven.

Truth be told, none of the early installments of WrestleMania in the Attitude Era are remotely memorable outside of the blockbuster main event matches. WrestleMania XIV, WrestleMania XV and WrestleMania 2000 all featured too much filler and suffered from lackluster undercards.

Perhaps the best year of the Attitude Era from an in-ring standpoint was 2000, which saw many of WWE's top talents do their best work and go all out whenever it mattered most. That momentum carried the company into early 2001 and culminated in the spectacle that was WrestleMania X-Seven.

From top to bottom, the event had everything fans could want from the biggest pay-per-view of the year. The wrestling was excellent, the crowd's enthusiasm never wavered and there was some fun sports-entertainment silliness among all of the excitement.

If you're looking to show a non-wrestling fan one Attitude Era event to give them a gist of its greatness, WrestleMania X-Seven is guaranteed to leave them wanting more. The near-four hours fly by and offer something everyone can enjoy.

Nearly two decades later, this extraordinary event still stands the test of time. These are 10 reasons why.