Top Takeaways from Night 2 of Chicago Bulls Documentary 'The Last Dance'

SUSAN RAGAN/Associated Press

"Is this the end of the Bulls as we know them?"

Those are the closing words of the fourth episode of ESPN's The Last Dance, and they may seem like an overblown media reaction to a regular-season loss to the Utah Jazz. But they would prove prophetic. And they came in the wake of general manager Jerry Krause questioning the team's future, as well.

That and the drama surrounding Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen took center stage during Sunday's two episodes. There is also plenty about the Detroit Pistons' Bad Boy era. And, of course, Michael Jordan is found throughout.

It was another night of stellar documentary viewing, and we have you covered with the biggest takeaways from it.