Knicks Announce James Dolan Recovered from Coronavirus, Donated Blood Plasma

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that governor James Dolan has recovered from COVID-19 and "donated his blood plasma to research for potential treatments," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Dolan "had mild symptoms that included a loss of smell" and "self-isolated after learning of his positive test but continued to work on a regular schedule from his home."

Per Brooks, Dolan donated blood to the Duke University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health and "registered to donate plasma antibodies for a large multicenter through the New York Blood Center and Mt. Sinai."



Several members of the NBA community have contracted the coronavirus in the past two months:

The NBA immediately went on hiatus after Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus on March 11. It remains unclear whether the league will resume its season at all, and if it does, whether it will be with an abbreviated schedule and with fans in the stands.

Having spectators any time soon seems unlikely with many states still enforcing social distancing guidelines to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. So the 2019-20 NBA season remains in limbo as other sporting leagues around the world have also taken hiatuses during this time.