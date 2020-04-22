Kevin Garnett's 'Uncut Gems' Celtics Jersey to Be Auctioned for Charity

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kevin Garnett donned No. 21 for the Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 5 for the Boston Celtics and No. 2 for the Brooklyn Nets during his Hall of Fame NBA career.

But only one of those is set to be auctioned off as movie memorabilia.

The white Celtics jersey Garnett wore in the 2019 film Uncut Gems is one of the items available to bid on through A24 Auctions, which will benefit "New York's hardest-hit communities and frontline workers" amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to Variety.



Multiple items from Uncut Gems, including a bejeweled Furby necklace and a dress worn in the film by Idina Menzel, will be auctioned to benefit Queens Community House which provides services and programs for members of the community.

Garnett played himself during his Celtics tenure alongside Adam Sandler, who played a New York City jeweler dangerously in debt, in the film.

In real life, the 43-year-old played in Boston from 2007 to 2013 and won the 2008 NBA Finals. The Celtics announced the retirement of Garnett's No. 5 in February:

Garnett was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month. The late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are also in the 2020 class, which will be enshrined in August.

The Uncut Gems auction will go live at noon ET on May 4.