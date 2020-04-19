Yetur Gross-Matos Taken by Seahawks in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks selected Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 27 overall pick in B/R's User NFL Mock Draft.

Gross-Matos would join Saquon Barkley (2018) as the only Penn State players drafted in Round 1 the last decade. He's the third edge-rusher off the board, joining Chase Young and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Here is a look at how the entire first round has played out, as voted on by users in the B/R app:

The Seahawks enter the 2020 draft with two glaring needs: edge-rusher and right tackle. It's possible they wind up bringing back Jadeveon Clowney, by far the most surprising free agent remaining on the market, but this isn't a free-agency mock. For these purposes, we have to assume Clowney isn't coming back.

That made the edge the most pressing need coming into the user mock, and Seahawks fans were likely thrilled to see Gross-Matos still available at No. 27. Listed at 6'5" and 266 pounds, Gross-Matos earned first-team All-Big Ten selections each of the last two seasons. He compiled 40 total tackles and nine sacks in 2019 for a Penn State team that went 11-2 and won the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

Taking Gross-Matos may serve as a mea culpa for their 2019 first-round pick, L.J. Collier, who recorded only three tackles in a wildly disappointing rookie year.

The Seahawks have only had three first-round picks in the previous seven drafts. Collier and running back Rashaad Penny have been disappointments, and tackle Germain Ifedi left this offseason to sign with the Chicago Bears.

While the Seahawks would have never considered a quarterback, Gross-Matos' selection continues the slide of Justin Herbert. The Oregon signal-caller, viewed as a mortal lock for the top 10 on Thursday, is now in danger of falling out of the first round entirely.