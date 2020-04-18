Calvin Booth Reportedly to Be Promoted to GM by Nuggets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are reshuffling their front office following the departure of general manager Arturas Karnisovas to the Chicago Bulls.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Nuggets President Tim Connelly has named Calvin Booth the team's new GM.

Booth played in the NBA for a decade with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Following his retirement in 2009, he spent three years away from basketball before joining the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout, working his way up to assistant GM with the Nuggets in 2017.

In taking over the front office, Booth will be tasked with continuing the roster-building success Karnisovas forged after years of mediocrity. That was mostly done through the draft, where Denver hit on picks like Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Nikola Jokic and, most recently, Michael Porter Jr.

Booth was initially considered the front-runner for the job once Karnisovas left after developing a strong reputation both within the organization and around the league.

After five straight sub-.500 seasons, the Nuggets roared back into the race for the Western Conference last season, finishing 54-28 and atop the Northwest Division to earn their first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season.

Now it'll be on Booth to improve a team that's already one of the best squads in a highly competitive conference. When the NBA suspended play, the Nuggets were 43-22 and in third place in the West. That won't be easy with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Los Angeles Clippers continue to develop with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Making matters even tougher, the Golden State Warriors figure to return to their contender status next season as the top of the roster recovers from a rash of injuries that derailed it this season.

Denver believes the Booth is the guy to lead the team through the next few years and is sticking within its own house for Karnisovas' replacement.