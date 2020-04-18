Kristian Fulton Taken by Jaguars in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Using the pick they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton No. 20 overall in the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft.

Here's an updated look at how the first round has played out thus far, via fan voting on the B/R app.

It's not a surprise that fans want to see Jacksonville address its secondary. The unit used to be one of the best in the NFL, particularly during the 2017 season with Ramsey and A.J. Bouye as the starters.

Fulton was named to the All-SEC second team as he helped LSU win the College Football Playoff championship in 2019. The Louisiana native recorded 32 tackles and 14 pass breakups last season.

According to B/R's Matt Miller, Fulton would be a reach at this spot as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2020 class on his big board.

There could be some health concerns with Fulton after he was limited to 10 games in 2018 with an ankle injury, though he started every game for the Tigers last season.

B/R voters also had the Jaguars selecting Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy with the ninth pick.

General manager David Caldwell seems to have gone all-in on tearing things down to build his roster back up. The team has traded Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Nick Foles in the past six months.

Those deals have afforded Caldwell with plenty of draft capital, including two first-rounders and three fourth-rounders this year. He also has two first-round selections next year thanks to the Ramsey deal.

Since reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2017, the Jaguars have managed to win a combined 11 games over the past two seasons.

If Jacksonville comes out of this draft with Jeudy and Fulton, as B/R fans think will happen, there could be a swift turnaround as long as Gardner Minshew develops into the quarterback the team hopes he can be.